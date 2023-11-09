Barbra Streisand Talks Judy Garland Feud, Dating Don Johnson, and Tensions on 'Hello, Dolly!' Set

Entertainment
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:55 AM PST, November 9, 2023

"People were looking for some sort of rivalry between us, and when they couldn’t find anything, they made it up," Streisand writes in "My Name Is Barbra," her new memoir. "I found Judy to be completely generous."

Barbra Streisand is putting to rest the notion that it was anything other than happy days for her and Judy Garland.

The legendary singer and actress' first Emmy nomination came in 1963 after she appeared on “The Judy Garland Show," where she and Garland sang a mash-up of “Happy Days Are Here Again” and “Get Happy" while joking about how much they hated one another.

That rumor would follow the two for decades, but Streisand says it was just that — a rumor.

"People were looking for some sort of rivalry between us, and when they couldn’t find anything, they made it up," Streisand writes in ""My Name Is Barbra," her new memoir. "I found Judy to be completely generous."

Less generous according to Streisand was Walter Matthau, her co-star in the film adaptation of "Hello, Dolly!"

The actress writes in her memoir that Matthau was none too pleased when she improvised a line during the filming of the classic musical.

“He looked at me with the purest venom and said, ‘You may be the singer in this picture, but I’m the actor! I have more talent in my farts than you have in your whole body!'" writes Streisand.

Streisand also recalls how giddy she felt during her romance with "Miami Vice" star Don Johnson, writing: "I felt like a high school girl, going out with the captain of the football team."

"My Name is Barbra" is on bookshelves now.

 

Related Stories

Barbra Streisand Memoir: How Marlon Brando Propositioned Star
Barbra Streisand Reignites Debate Over Animal Cloning as She Reveals She Has Clones of Beloved Dog
Prince Charles Had Affair With Barbra Streisand -- And Diana Knew, Book Claims
How Pet Owners Like Barbra Streisand Clone Their DogsAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Idaho Murder Suspect Told 911 Dispatcher He 'Executed a Pedophile and His Family,' Says Prosecutor
Idaho Murder Suspect Told 911 Dispatcher He 'Executed a Pedophile and His Family,' Says Prosecutor
1

Idaho Murder Suspect Told 911 Dispatcher He 'Executed a Pedophile and His Family,' Says Prosecutor

Crime
Olympic Boxer Gets Life for Drugging Pregnant Girlfriend and Tossing Her Into Lagoon While Tied to Cement Bock
Olympic Boxer Gets Life for Drugging Pregnant Girlfriend and Tossing Her Into Lagoon While Tied to Cement Bock
2

Olympic Boxer Gets Life for Drugging Pregnant Girlfriend and Tossing Her Into Lagoon While Tied to Cement Bock

Crime
Colorado Father Convicted of Negligent Abuse in Death of Son From Water Intoxication, Acquitted of Murder
Colorado Father Convicted of Negligent Abuse in Death of Son From Water Intoxication, Acquitted of Murder
3

Colorado Father Convicted of Negligent Abuse in Death of Son From Water Intoxication, Acquitted of Murder

Crime
How FBI Caught a Terrorist Nearly 54 Hours After He Set off a Bomb in an SUV at the 'Crossroads of the World'
How FBI Caught a Terrorist Nearly 54 Hours After He Set off a Bomb in an SUV at the 'Crossroads of the World'
4

How FBI Caught a Terrorist Nearly 54 Hours After He Set off a Bomb in an SUV at the 'Crossroads of the World'

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Missouri Teacher, 27, and Young Mom Accused of Performing Oral Sex on Boy in Classroom Admits to Act: Cops
Missouri Teacher, 27, and Young Mom Accused of Performing Oral Sex on Boy in Classroom Admits to Act: Cops
5

Missouri Teacher, 27, and Young Mom Accused of Performing Oral Sex on Boy in Classroom Admits to Act: Cops

Crime
'I Hate Black People': California Cop Quits After Racist Text Messages Discovered, Police Chief Says
'I Hate Black People': California Cop Quits After Racist Text Messages Discovered, Police Chief Says
6

'I Hate Black People': California Cop Quits After Racist Text Messages Discovered, Police Chief Says

News
Brave Alabama Boy, 10, Shot in Face Trying to Protect Mom Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide, Say Cops
Brave Alabama Boy, 10, Shot in Face Trying to Protect Mom Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide, Say Cops
7

Brave Alabama Boy, 10, Shot in Face Trying to Protect Mom Killed by Boyfriend in Murder-Suicide, Say Cops

Crime
Florida 4-Year-Old Calls 911 to Give Deputy a Hug
Florida 4-Year-Old Calls 911 to Give Deputy a Hug
8

Florida 4-Year-Old Calls 911 to Give Deputy a Hug

Human Interest
Police Capture Alleged Kidnapper and Free Woman Who Was Held in Shed for 4 Days and Beaten With a Baseball Bat
Police Capture Alleged Kidnapper and Free Woman Who Was Held in Shed for 4 Days and Beaten With a Baseball Bat
9

Police Capture Alleged Kidnapper and Free Woman Who Was Held in Shed for 4 Days and Beaten With a Baseball Bat

Crime
Idaho Man Who Repeatedly Raped Child and Twice Impregnated Her Is Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison
Idaho Man Who Repeatedly Raped Child and Twice Impregnated Her Is Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison
10

Idaho Man Who Repeatedly Raped Child and Twice Impregnated Her Is Sentenced to 20 Years in Federal Prison

Crime