Barbra Streisand Talks Judy Garland Feud, Dating Don Johnson, and Tensions on 'Hello, Dolly!' Set

Barbra Streisand is putting to rest the notion that it was anything other than happy days for her and Judy Garland.

The legendary singer and actress' first Emmy nomination came in 1963 after she appeared on “The Judy Garland Show," where she and Garland sang a mash-up of “Happy Days Are Here Again” and “Get Happy" while joking about how much they hated one another.

That rumor would follow the two for decades, but Streisand says it was just that — a rumor.

"People were looking for some sort of rivalry between us, and when they couldn’t find anything, they made it up," Streisand writes in ""My Name Is Barbra," her new memoir. "I found Judy to be completely generous."

Less generous according to Streisand was Walter Matthau, her co-star in the film adaptation of "Hello, Dolly!"

The actress writes in her memoir that Matthau was none too pleased when she improvised a line during the filming of the classic musical.

“He looked at me with the purest venom and said, ‘You may be the singer in this picture, but I’m the actor! I have more talent in my farts than you have in your whole body!'" writes Streisand.

Streisand also recalls how giddy she felt during her romance with "Miami Vice" star Don Johnson, writing: "I felt like a high school girl, going out with the captain of the football team."

"My Name is Barbra" is on bookshelves now.