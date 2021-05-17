Barry Morphew, Man Accused of Killing Missing Wife Suzanne Morphew, Charged for Voting for Trump in Her Name

A Colorado man charged this month for murdering his missing wife has recently been accused of voting for Donald Trump in her name. Suzanne Morphew, a mother of two, has been missing since May 2020, when she was last seen near Salida in Chaffee County.

Election officials from the county noticed her name on a voter ballot in the mail in October and the county clerk reported alleged voter fraud to authorities, an arrest affidavit states.

In addition to his murder charge, Barry Morphew, 53, has been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and an attempt to influence a public servant, according to court documents reported by ABC News.

Both ballots were seized by Chaffee County sheriffs to use as evidence. Morphew allegedly confessed to submitted his wife's ballot because he "wanted Trump to win," the affidavit said.

"I just thought, give him another vote. I figured all these other guys are cheating," he said, ABC News reported. He added that his wife was "going to vote for Trump anyway."

He also allegedly claimed to not realize submitting someone else's ballot on their behalf was illegal.

Morphew was charged on May 5 for the murder of his missing wife. He will appear in court May 27.

Following Morphew’s arrest, his sister-in-law Melinda Moorman opened up about what she says their relationship was really like. Suzanne, a Colorado mom, was reported missing nearly a year ago.

“Barry was very dominant in the relationship and my sister was very passive, gentle soul,” Melinda told Inside Edition. “He had a great tendency to overpower and intimidate people to get what they wanted.”

She explained that at first, she didn’t believe Suzanne’s husband of 26 years could have anything to do with her disappearance.

But as time went on, Melinda said the family grew suspicious, especially following a particular conversation she said she had with Suzanne shortly before her disappearance.

“The Friday before Mother’s Day, my sister had sent me a text message that morning. It was very lengthy. It was very powerful. It was very revealing,” Melinda said. “She had been ready to share some things close to her chest. She said she was scared.”

Barry has long maintained his innocence, claiming he was 150 miles away in Denver attending a training session for volunteer firefighters and staying at a Holiday Inn Express when his wife disappeared.

“I want you to tell the truth,” Melinda pleaded. “Please do the right thing. Barry, please do the right thing.”

The Morphews have two daughters, Mallory and Macy, who have apparently stuck by their dad, refusing to believe he had anything to do with their mother’s presumed death.

Melinda said she hopes her nieces understand how much they were loved by their mother. “Mallory, Macy, you are the heart and soul of your mother. She would never leave you, she would never forsake you. She loved you with her whole being," she said.

