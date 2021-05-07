Barry Morphew Was 'Dominant' in Relationship With Missing Colorado Mom Suzanne Morphew, Her Sister Says

Following Barry Morphew’s arrest in the disappearance of his wife Suzanne Morphew, his sister-in-law Melinda Moorman is opening up about what she says their relationship was really like. Suzanne, a Colorado mom, was reported missing nearly a year ago.

“Barry was very dominant in the relationship and my sister was very passive, gentle soul,” Melinda told Inside Edition. “He had a great tendency to overpower and intimidate people to get what they wanted.”

She explained that at first, she didn’t believe Suzanne’s husband of 26 years could have anything to do with her disappearance.

But as time went on, Melinda said the family grew suspicious, especially following a particular conversation she said she had with Suzanne shortly before her disappearance.

“The Friday before Mother’s Day, my sister had sent me a text message that morning. It was very lengthy. It was very powerful. It was very revealing,” Melinda said. “She had been ready to share some things close to her chest. She said she was scared.”

Barry has long maintained his innocence, claiming he was 150 miles away in Denver attending a training session for volunteer firefighters and staying at a Holiday Inn Express when his wife disappeared.

“I want you to tell the truth,” Melinda pleaded. “Please do the right thing. Barry, please do the right thing.”

The Morphews have two daughters, Mallory and Macy, who have apparently stuck by their dad, refusing to believe he had anything to do with their mother’s presumed death.

Melinda said she hopes her nieces understand how much they were loved by their mother. “Mallory, Macy, you are the heart and soul of your mother. She would never leave you, she would never forsake you. She loved you with her whole being," she said.

Related Stories