Suzanne Morphew Case: Brother Doesn't Believe Missing Mom Is Alive But Launches Search to Find Her Remains

It’s been four months since Colorado mom Suzanne Morphew went missing during a bike ride on Mother’s Day. The woman’s brother, Andy Moorman, is now leading an army of searchers through the mountains looking for clues.

"If you see something, snap a picture of it, step back, call me,” Moorman told volunteers gathered near the dirt path in Maysville, Colorado, where the 49-year-old vanished in May.

Moorman said after four months of following the local sheriff’s department lead, it was time for him to get boots on the ground and find his younger sister.

“We’re gonna divide and conquer...we’re looking for torn clothing, human remains and things of that nature,” Moorman said.

The search drew volunteers from across the state, including John “Tig” Tiegen, who survived the 2012 attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi. He brought his service dog along with him.

“We’re just out there to see what we can find,” Tiegen said.

Drones were deployed over the wooded area surrounding Morphew’s home.

Moorman said he is realistic and does not believe his younger sister is alive. But he hopes to locate her remains so he can give her a proper burial in their home state of Indiana.

"It's definitely foul play. I don't think she ever got on a bicycle. I think that was planted evidence,” Moorman said. "And I'm not about deciding who's guilty and who's not. But I need to bring closure to my family by finding my little sister."

Suzanne’s husband Barry has faced scrutiny from the family since she disappeared, but officials have not named him or anyone as a person of interest.

Last May, Barry pleaded for her safe return in a video posted to Facebook, but hasn’t said a word since then.

"He should be standing right here where I'm at instead of me,” Moorman said.

Suzanne’s family has offered a $200,000 reward for any information that leads to her safe return.

