Home of Missing Colorado Mom Suzanne Morphew Returned to Family Following Investigation

The home of a missing Colorado mom who vanished on Mother’s Day and was last seen on a bike ride has been returned to the family following a police investigation. Suzanne Morphew, 49, left her Maysville home May 10 for a bike ride and never returned.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) confirmed Tuesday that the home has been returned after it was seized last week.

CCSO said they and the FBI searched several locations on a property on County Road 105 in Salida. They were unable to make any new connections.

Nearly a week after she went missing, Suzanne's husband made an emotional plea for her return. Appearing distraught, the husband made his video appeal on Find Suzanne Morphew, a Facebook site dedicated to the mother's safe return.

"Oh Suzanne, if anyone is out there that can hear this, that has you, please, we'll do whatever it takes to bring you back. We love you. We miss you. Your girls need you. No questions asked, however much they want. I will do whatever it takes to get you back. Honey, I love you and I want you back so bad," Barry Morphew said.

A neighbor reported the 49-year-old mother missing after she went for a bike ride near County Road 225 and West Highway 50 and never returned. Her husband, a volunteer firefighter, was said to be 150 miles away in Denver when she vanished.

Barry Morphew and a friend are offering a $200,000 reward. A relative has said her bicycle was recovered. Dive teams have also searched nearby bodies of water, with no results.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze on Sunday asked residents to preserve footage from security cameras and Ring doorbell devices captured between May 8 and May 12 as searchers continue their efforts.

Anyone with more information should call the tip line at 719-312-7530.

