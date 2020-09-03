Baseball Legend Tom Seaver Dies From COVID-19 Complications at 75

Baseball legend Tom Seaver has died. The National Baseball Hall of Fame, of which he was a member, announced his Aug. 31 death from complications of Lewy Body Dementia and COVID-19. He was 75.

Seaver was the standout pitcher on the 1969 World Series-winning New York Mets -- also known as the “Miracle Mets.” The official website of the New York Mets called Seaver “the Greatest Met of All Time.”

Seaver also pitched for the Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox in his storied 20-year career. Seaver won three Cy Young Awards, given to the baseball season’s best pitcher. He is considered one of the best right-handed pitchers ever to play the game, earning him the nicknames “Tom Terrific” and “The Franchise.”

He retired in 1986, and was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame at Cooperstown in his first year of eligibility. At his 1992 induction into the Hall, he said, "It is the last beautiful flower in the perfect bouquet.”

In his retirement, Seaver made frequent appearances at Mets games; a video of him chanting “Let’s go Mets,” would play on the team’s jumbotron to rally fans.

Seaver served as an occasional sportscaster, and he also became a wine-maker. He and his wife Nancy owned Seaver Vineyards in Calistoga, California, which produces Cabernet Sauvignon.

In March of 2019, Seaver’s family announced his dementia diagnosis, and that he was retiring from public life.

A moment of silence was held at baseball games on Wednesday night, to honor Seaver.

Tributes poured in as news of his death spread.

“Tonight baseball fans and all New Yorkers mourn in unison,” tweeted New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“No one will ever surpass him,” tweeted broadcaster and 1980s Mets star Keith Hernandez.

Another former Mets star, pitcher Dwight Gooden, tweeted, “Everyone knows he was a great pitcher. But he was an even greater person.”

“He embodied all that is desired in a player and a man,” tweeted Hall of Fame Mets catcher Mike Piazza.

“Baseball lost the best pitcher of my era,” tweeted Jim Palmer, another Hall of Fame pitcher who might have vied for that claim.

“Tom was a gentleman who represented the best of our National Pastime,” said MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

"We are devastated,” Mets owners Fred and Jeff Wilpon said in a statement about Seaver’s passing. "Beyond the multitude of awards, records, accolades, World Series Championship, All-Star appearances, and just overall brilliance, we will always remember Tom for his passion and devotion to his family, the game of baseball, and his vineyard.”

Seaver his survived by his wife, Nancy Lynn McIntyre, their daughters Sarah and Anne, and their grandsons: Thomas, William, Henry and Tobin.

RELATED STORIES

Herman Cain, Former Presidential Candidate and Businessman, Dies After Battling Coronavirus

Nick Cordero Dies of Complications From Coronavirus After Months-Long Battle

Wisconsin Couple Married 73 Years Dies of Coronavirus Hours Apart