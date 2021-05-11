Bees in the Netherlands are Being Trained to Sniff Out COVID-19 | Inside Edition

Bees in the Netherlands are Being Trained to Sniff Out COVID-19

Animals
By Andrea Swindall
First Published: 9:24 AM PDT, May 11, 2021

One advantage of this method is that most coronavirus tests take hours or days to give results. The bees, however, respond immediately.

Bees are known for being highly intelligent insects, but are they smart enough to sniff out COVID-19? According to Dutch researchers, yes.

Wim Van Der Poel, a professor in Virology and Research Leader at Wageningen University said, “It can be useful because bees are very cheap to use and you can train bees also in regions where there are no test materials available, and you could use the system to smell coronavirus positive samples."

So how do scientists do it? "We collect, we take the bees from honey beekeepers here in the region, and we use a set of these every day, and we put those bees in harnesses to fix them,”  Van Der Poel explains. “Then we present coronavirus positive and coronavirus negative samples, and after presenting a positive sample, we always present sugar water afterward.”

Afterward, the bees stick their tongue into the sugar water to confirm the positive test and lap up their reward.

One advantage of this method is that most COVID-19 tests take hours or days to produce a result. The bees, however, respond immediately. This method is also cheap, making it useful for countries where tests are scarce.

Van Der Poel says that this could start happening very quickly — maybe within a month. “The most difficult part was to show that bees can really be trained to do this, and the next step is not very complicated. We need to develop or improve the machine to put the bees in, and after that developed, the system could work pretty rapidly."

Related Stories

Swarm of 15,000 Bees Found Inside Parked Vehicle In New Mexico
Pennsylvania Couple Discovers More Than 20,000 Bees in Their Home After Honey Drips Down Walls
Beekeeper Helps Relocate Swarm of Bees That Made Their Home in Parked Jeep
Giant Bees, Hornet Swarms and More of Our Favorite Insect StoriesOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Family of Woman Found Dead in Lumberton 4 Years Ago Takes Up Cause of all Missing and Murdered in the City
Family of Woman Found Dead in Lumberton 4 Years Ago Takes Up Cause of all Missing and Murdered in the City
1

Family of Woman Found Dead in Lumberton 4 Years Ago Takes Up Cause of all Missing and Murdered in the City

Crime
Australian Woman Convicted of Killing Her 4 Babies Is Innocent, Scientists Say
Australian Woman Convicted of Killing Her 4 Babies Is Innocent, Scientists Say
2

Australian Woman Convicted of Killing Her 4 Babies Is Innocent, Scientists Say

Crime
Armed Man Demands Tiger Roaming Texas Neighborhood Be Brought Inside in Tense Confrontation Captured on Camera
Armed Man Demands Tiger Roaming Texas Neighborhood Be Brought Inside in Tense Confrontation Captured on Camera
3

Armed Man Demands Tiger Roaming Texas Neighborhood Be Brought Inside in Tense Confrontation Captured on Camera

Animals
The Good and the Bad That Can Come With Winning the Lottery
The Good and the Bad That Can Come With Winning the Lottery
4

The Good and the Bad That Can Come With Winning the Lottery

Offbeat
Family Receives Outpouring of Support After Mom Is Killed and 4-Year-Old Is Hospitalized in Sledding Accident
Family Receives Outpouring of Support After Mom Is Killed and 4-Year-Old Is Hospitalized in Sledding Accident
5

Family Receives Outpouring of Support After Mom Is Killed and 4-Year-Old Is Hospitalized in Sledding Accident

News