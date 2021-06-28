A beloved Ohio professor fell to his death while hiking with family and friends in Alaska, according to the National Park Service.

David Shrider, 52, stopped to take a rest and then asked for help before tumbling 150 feet down Donoho Peak in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve on Friday, the park service said.

By the time someone reached him, Shrider was dead. His son called 911, and the man's body was recovered Saturday by a search-and-rescue team.

Shrider was a longtime finance professor at The Farmer School of Business at Ohio's Miami University. News of his death on the school's Facebook site drew an outpouring of grief and appreciation.

"He is one of the nicest men I have ever met. When he talked to you he truly listened and was interested in what you said. He will be dearly missed," wrote one poster.

"David represented the best of Miami," wrote another. "He focused on students and giving them the best experience while they were here. He never caved to B.S. and was always a positive force for waving the 'Love and Honor' banner. This is tragic and hard to process."

Shrider graduated from the Oxford, Ohio university and had been a finance professor since 2004. In 2017, he was appointed director of Global Business Programs at the school.

"His positive impact and connection with his students was immeasurable, and resulted in his being named the Outstanding Professor by the Miami University Associated Student Government," the school said in its Facebook post.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family with funeral costs.

"He was a passionate educator who always put his students first and played the role of mentor to so many," reads a statement on the fundraising site.

