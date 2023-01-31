Benjamin Foster, Wanted for Kidnapping and Torture, Using Dating Apps to Hunt Victims, Police Say
Benjamin Obadiah Foster is wanted on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping and assault in Oregon, police said.
A nationwide manhunt is underway for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, who is wanted in Oregon on kidnapping and torture charges and is using dating apps to find new victims, authorities said.
Foster, 36, has been on the run since last Tuesday and is wanted on charges of murder, kidnapping and assault, according to the Grants Pass Police Department.
Authorities warned that Foster may have changed his appearance by shaving his beard, cutting his hair or changing its color.
Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman has told reporters the man is active on dating apps and may be using them to find new victims and to lure women into helping his escape efforts.
“I’m disgusted by what I know happened. This was an evil act,” Hensman told reporters last week, after police said they found a 35-year-old woman bound and beaten nearly to death inside a Grants Pass residence. The victim had been held and tortured for a “protracted amount of time,” the police chief said.
“This is an all-hands-on-deck operation and we won’t rest until we capture this man,” Hensman said. The U.S. Marshals Service is also assisting in the search, he said.
The woman remained in critical condition and under police protection at a hospital, authorities said.
Police warned the public not to approach the suspect, who is considered "armed and extremely dangerous."
In 2019, before moving to Oregon, Foster was charged in Las Vegas with holding his former girlfriend hostage for two weeks, police said. Foster was originally charged with five felonies, including assault and battery, authorities said, but reached a plea deal with prosecutors in 2021 in which he pleaded guilty to one felony count of battery and a misdemeanor count of battery constituting domestic violence.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Tyre Nichols Bodycam Footage: Cities Prepare For Unrest After Release of Video Showing Fatal Police BeatingCrime
3rd Child Allegedly Strangled by Mom Lindsay Clancy, 8-Month-Old Callan Clancy, Dies in Hospital, DA SaysCrime
Bryan Kohberger Murder Case Prosecutors Turn Over Evidence, Including 1,865 Photos and 995 Pages of DocumentsCrime
What Is Ozempic Face? Woman Who Lost 68 Pounds on Diabetes Medication Says Her Face Felt Like It 'Was Melting'News
Florida Woman Accused of Defrauding Holocaust Survivor Out of $2.8M in Dating Scheme, DOJ SaysCrime
Athena Brownfield's Remains Formally Identified as Mourners Remember Slain 4-Year-OldCrime