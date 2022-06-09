Bentley the Dog, Who Refused to Leave Store at Closing, Was Safely Brought Home
Florida police were met with a furry little “customer” who refused to leave a store at closing time.
When workers at a Dollar General in Bradenton, Florida, tried to close shop, they were faced with a customer that did not want to leave: Bentley, the pup.
On June 7, Bradenton Police officers received a call about a “customer” that simply would not leave.
They were met with Bentley, who wandered away from home and, according to a tweet from the police station, spent hours wandering around the store.
Some folks on Twitter found some humor and warmth in the situation. “He was enjoying the a/c,” one user wrote. Another said, “Now that is the sweetest customer I have ever seen! What a cutie!”
The dog’s owners were found and the officers returned him home.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Where Is Kaitlin Armstrong? US Marshal Says Search for Fugitive Yoga Teacher Is OngoingCrime
Rescuers Spend Hours Saving Teen After Jump From Tennessee State Park WaterfallHeroes
Uvalde Teacher Who Lost 11 Students Says Nothing Could Prepare Him for Massacre: 'Laws Have to Change'News
Got an Unopened VHS Tape? It Could Be Worth Big Bucks as a Collectors ItemOffbeat
Arizona Police Conduct Being Investigated After Man Being Questioned Over Alleged Domestic Dispute DrownsNews