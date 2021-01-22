Bernie Sanders Mittens Are Out of Stock, Says Vermont Woman Who Made Them

Ever since inauguration day, Bernie Sanders memes have taken the internet by storm, again, –– sparking a viral social media trend where Sanders, who was captured sitting in the backend of the inaugural audience, wearing knitted mittens, has been arbitrarily photoshopped on photographs of all sorts.

Internet creatives have gotten a major kick out of this -–– pasting the picture of Sanders, the Vermont Senator, and former presidential candidate, sitting at restaurants, on a bench with Forrest Gump, seated in the Game of Thrones throne, or riding the New York City subway.

But social media sleuths are dying to know: where did Bernie get his mittens, and where can people buy a pair?

Apparently, they're out of stock, says Jen Ellis, the woman who gifted the senator the mittens years ago.

"Thanks for all the interest in Bernie's mittens!" Ellis wrote on Twitter. "I'm so flattered that Bernie wore them to the inauguration. Sadly, I have no more mittens for sale. There are a lot of great crafters on ETSY who make them."

Ellis, a second-grade teacher based in Vermont, gifted the senator the mittens, or rather, "smittens," part mitten, part sweater, while he was on the campaign trail, CNN reported.

Ellis told the outlet that she has been overwhelmed with requests for the mittens ever since the senator was caught wearing them at Wednesday's presidential event. She says it would be impossible to make 6,000 pairs of mittens.

"Every time I go into my email, another several hundred people have emailed me," she told Jewish Insider.

The mittens are made from the fleece of old sweaters and recycled plastic, CNN reported. Ellis was surprised to see Sanders donning her handmade apparel at such a globally-watched event.

This isn't the first time Sanders has rocked those mittens before, though. His look has captured media attention while campaigning last year, Seven Days reported. "We know something about the cold," Sanders has jokingly said before to CNN.

Admirers have gone to lengths of selling the image of Sanders on T-shirts, mugs, and even $25 bobble-heads.

