As the world still mourns the death of beloved comedienne Betty White, her longtime California mansion has sold for $10.6 million just months after being listed, according to the New York Post.

“The Golden Girls” star lived in the exclusive Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, mansion for over 50 years. It was listed for sale in April for $10.5 million and recently sold over asking price for $10.6 million, according to the New York Post.

It was built in 1952 by White and her husband Allen Ludden, who passed away in 1981. It also overlooks the famed Getty Museum and the mountains.

The exclusive neighborhood allegedly has limited inventory and the high-profile home became a realtor’s dream in the current housing market, according to The Guardian.

“Being Betty White’s longtime family home was icing on the cake,” listing agent Marlene Okulick of Sotheby’s International Realty Pacific Palisades Brokerage told the Wall Street Journal.

The identity of the home's new owner is unknown.

White’s vacation house in Carmel, California, also went rather quick and sold for $10.77 million, nearly $3 million over its original $7.95 million asking price, The Guardian reported.

White died on New Year's Eve 2021.

The cause of White's death was from a stroke that she had six days before her death at age 99, according to her death certificate.

The report says the “Golden Girls” icon was at her home in Los Angeles on December 25 when she suffered a cerebrovascular accident, also known as a stroke, according to The Associated Press. White died on Dec. 31, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.

She was cremated after her passing.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” agent and close friend Jeff Witjas said in a statement to People after her death.

Related Stories