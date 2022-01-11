Betty White died from a stroke that she had six days before her death at age 99, according to her death certificate.

The report says the “Golden Girls” icon was at her home in Los Angeles on December 25 when she suffered a cerebrovascular accident, also known as a stroke, according to The Associated Press. White died on Dec. 31, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.

She was cremated on Friday.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” agent and close friend Jeff Witjas said in a statement to People after her death.

White, who appeared on People magazine’s cover earlier this month, told the magazine in an exclusive interview, “I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age.”

White was born in Oak Park, Illinois, in 1922. She was a pioneering TV talk show host and producer in the 1950s and also became a celebrity panelist on TV game shows before finding fame on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” Historyreported.

White's death was mourned by both fans and Hollywood, as she was widely considered an icon to all.

