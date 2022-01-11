Betty White's Cause of Death Was a Stroke That She Had 6 Days Before She Died: Report

News
Betty White
Getty
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:20 AM PST, January 11, 2022

The "Golden Girls" star died at her home on Dec. 31.

Betty White died from a stroke that she had six days before her death at age 99, according to her death certificate.

The report says the “Golden Girls” icon was at her home in Los Angeles on December 25 when she suffered a cerebrovascular accident, also known as a stroke, according to The Associated Press. White died on Dec. 31, just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday.

She was cremated on Friday.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” agent and close friend Jeff Witjas said in a statement to People after her death.

White, who appeared on People magazine’s cover earlier this month, told the magazine in an exclusive interview, “I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age.”

White was born in Oak Park, Illinois, in 1922. She was a pioneering TV talk show host and producer in the 1950s and also became a celebrity panelist on TV game shows before finding fame on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” Historyreported.

White's death was mourned by both fans and Hollywood, as she was widely considered an icon to all. 

Related Stories

Betty White's Longtime Agent Confirms There Won't Be a Public Memorial
Fans Honor Late ‘Golden Girl’ With #BettyWhiteChallenge to Donate to Animal Shelters
Betty White, Trailblazer and Beloved 'Golden Girls' Actress, Dead at 99, Weeks Before 100th Birthday
Bob Saget Found Dead at 65: Friends and Family React to Unexpected DeathEntertainment

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Wide-Open Doors Helped Fuel Massive Bronx Fire That Killed 8 Children and 9 Adults
Wide-Open Doors Helped Fuel Massive Bronx Fire That Killed 8 Children and 9 Adults
1

Wide-Open Doors Helped Fuel Massive Bronx Fire That Killed 8 Children and 9 Adults

News
Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Moving Tribute to Bob Saget as Some Question if He Suffered Fatal Stroke or Heart Attack
Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Moving Tribute to Bob Saget as Some Question if He Suffered Fatal Stroke or Heart Attack
2

Jimmy Kimmel Delivers Moving Tribute to Bob Saget as Some Question if He Suffered Fatal Stroke or Heart Attack

Entertainment
Alleged Capitol Rioter Arrested in Connection With Suspected DWI Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Missouri Mother
Alleged Capitol Rioter Arrested in Connection With Suspected DWI Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Missouri Mother
3

Alleged Capitol Rioter Arrested in Connection With Suspected DWI Wrong-Way Crash That Killed Missouri Mother

Crime
Loved Ones Identify Body Found in State Park After Cops Share Photo of 'Lisa' Tattoo on Homicide Victim's Arm
Loved Ones Identify Body Found in State Park After Cops Share Photo of 'Lisa' Tattoo on Homicide Victim's Arm
4

Loved Ones Identify Body Found in State Park After Cops Share Photo of 'Lisa' Tattoo on Homicide Victim's Arm

Crime
Kansas TikToker Named Marky Jaquez Dies at 21 From Rare ‘Butterfly Skin’ Disease
Kansas TikToker Named Marky Jaquez Dies at 21 From Rare ‘Butterfly Skin’ Disease
5

Kansas TikToker Named Marky Jaquez Dies at 21 From Rare ‘Butterfly Skin’ Disease

Human Interest