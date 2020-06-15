Beyonce Writes Open Letter to Kentucky Attorney General Demanding Justice for Breonna Taylor

Beyonce has released a lengthy and impassioned open letter to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron demanding justice for slain 26-year-old EMT Breonna Taylor.

This weekend marked three months since Taylor was killed while she was sleeping as police opened fire into her Louisville apartment on March 13 as they executed a “no-knock” warrant in search of drugs.

Beyonce’s open letter, which she released Sunday via her website, repeats that “three months have passed” since Taylor was killed and the cops involved in the incident have not been arrested, charged or fired.

“Three months have passed — and Breonna Taylor’s family still waits for justice,” the pop star wrote. “Ms. Taylor’s family has not been able to take time to process and grieve. Instead, they have been working tirelessly to rally the support of friends, their community, and the country to obtain justice for Breonna.”

The singer also urged the attorney general to "demonstrate the value of a black woman's life" adding three points such as bringing criminal charges against the three officers involved in Taylor's killing, committing to transparency in the investigation and prosecution of the officers and investigating the response of Louisville police to the shooting.

“Don't let this case fall into the pattern of no action after a terrible tragedy," she added.

At the end of her letter, Beyonce explained, “With every death of a Black person at the hands of the police there are two real tragedies: the death itself and the inaction and delays that follow it. This is your chance to end that pattern. Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers. The next months can not look like the last three."

Beyonce is the latest high-profile celebrity to demand justice be served in Taylor’s death.

Last week, Alicia Keys rallied famous faces like Tracee Ellis Ross, Janelle Monáe, Kerry Washington, Zoe Saldana and Cardi B for an all-star social media campaign demanding justice be done.

The video also features Taylor’s mom, Tamika Palmer, who spoke to Inside Edition Digital hours after it was released and said it "was nice” that Keys and the others were helping to bring attention to her daughter’s case.

“They reached out to me. It was a lot of them,” Palmer added as to how it all came together. “Great women.”

