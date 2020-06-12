Brett Hankison, Cop Involved in Breonna Taylor Killing, Accused By Women of Sexual Assault

An officer involved in the shooting death of Louisville EMT Breonna Taylor has been accused by two women of sexual assault. The women have taken to social media recently to make claims of sexual assault and misconduct against LMPD officer Brett Hankison of sexual assault and misconduct.

One woman took to Facebook last week about her alleged April 2018 experience, posting “a police officer who I had interacted with on many occasions at bars in St. Matthews offered me a ride home. He drove me home in uniform, in his marked car, invited himself into my apartment and sexually assaulted me while I was unconscious."

"I never reported him out of fear of retaliation," she wrote, before naming Hankison as her alleged assailant. "I had no proof of what happened and he had the upper hand because he was a police officer. Who do you call when the person who assaulted you is a police officer? Who were they going to believe? I knew it wouldn’t be me."

She accompanied the allegations with a picture of Hankison.

In a separate post on Instagram made last week, another woman wrote of a traumatizing experience in the fall of 2019 with a police officer she alleged was Hankison.

"I began walking home from a bar intoxicated. A police officer pulled up next to me and offered me a ride home. I thought to myself, 'Wow. That is so nice of him.' And willingly got in."

She continued: "He began making sexual advances towards me; rubbing my thigh, kissing my forehead, and calling me 'baby.' Mortified, I did not move. I continued to talk about my grad school experiences and ignored him. As soon as he pulled up to my apartment building, I got out of the car and ran to the back. My friend reported this the next day, and of course nothing came from it."

An attorney who represented Hankison in a separate instance did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's multiple requests for comment, nor did the Louisville Metro Police Officers Union. The two women making the allegations against Hankison did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's requests for comment.

“We are aware of these posts and investigators are looking into the allegations," LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington said in a statement Inside Edition Digital. "If anyone has information about these cases, we encourage them to call 502-574-7144. We are not releasing any additional info or comments at this time.”

Lonita Baker, an attorney representing the family of Breonna Taylor, told Inside Edition Digital she had spoken to the women making the claims against Hankison.

“These ladies are very credible," she said. "You have a young lawyer. You have a graduate student. Brett Hankison is the worst kind of predator that there is. He used his badge to harass people. He used his badge to murder. He used his badge to sexually assault women.

“He needs to be in prison," she continued. "He needs to be held accountable. He needs to be terminated today, not tomorrow, not at the end of any investigation. It is too much of a liability to leave him on the Louisville Metro Police Department.”

Hankison, 44, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly, 47, and Officer Myles Cosgrove, 42, are on administrative reassignment while an internal investigation is underway into the March 13 shooting of Breonna Taylor. None of them have been charged.

The FBI has been investigating the case since last month.

