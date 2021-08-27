Biden Administration Backs Lifting Ban on Hunting Gray Wolves | Inside Edition

Biden Administration Backs Lifting Ban on Hunting Gray Wolves

Animals
A stock image of a pack of gray wolves.
Getty Stock Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:13 AM PDT, August 27, 2021

Before gray wolves were protected by the act, the species was considered near extinction. A spike in hunting and trapping the animals caused the gray wolves population to decline.

The Biden administration has announced that it was sticking to its decision to lift a ban that protects gray wolves, despite concerns from some activists that it could threaten the species, officials said.

The Trump administration announced the change in the gray wolf's status last year. 

For 45 years, gray wolves were on the list of animals protected by the Endangered Species Act of 1973, and were protected by this federal law, CBS News reported.

The Humane Society of the U.S. and the Sierra Club were among advocates fighting to restore endangered species protections for the animals, but their lawsuit to do so was rejected, CBS said.

Wildlife advocates and experts have come forward stating that a lack of protection may lead to the death of many of these wolves. 

Kristen Boyles, an attorney with the nonprofit environmental law group at Earthjustice was one of those advocates that expressed disappointment with the Biden administration, claiming that they have “betrayed its duty to protect and recover wolves.”

“The Fish and Wildlife Service has the power to stop the immoral killing of wolves right now, and its refusal to act violates the law and the best science, as well as its treaty obligations to tribal nations,” Boyles told CBS News. 

