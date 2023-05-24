This weekend is the first Memorial Day holiday since the CDC declared the COVID pandemic is no longer a public health emergency.

AAA says this will be the busiest Memorial Day weekend since they began tracking holiday travel. Here are some tips on how to make your trip a breeze.

Travel experts say this weekend will be the busiest memorial day holiday in nearly 20 years with 42 million Americans are expected to travel. More than three million of them will fly, which is 11 percent higher than 2022.

Travel expert Pauline Frommer spoke to Inside Edition and said she hopes flying will be “okay” but added, “I am worried it will be to be a nightmare. There are still staff shortages, so that means longer lines at security, huge lines at concessions if you get hungry.”

Experts say Americans want to get away because of a lot has to do with pent-up wanderlust.

“There may not be enough places for people to park at many airports so consider getting an Uber or a taxi instead of driving your self,” Frommer said.

Travel industry executive Gabriella Ribiero has packing down to a science and says to pack a carry-on bag because “once you lose a bag you will never go through that again.”

You'll be surprised how much stuff can fit into a carry-on bag with Ribiero giving a huge tip, “one thing I always tell people is to stuff as much as possible into shoes.”

And wear the biggest shoes you're bringing.

“I like to wear boots, so my tip is I pack my shoes I never forget them but I wear the ones when I travel. The highest ones, the bulkiest ones so these would come with me and instead I pack all the shoes I want,” she said.

As gas prices fall, most people will drive and AAA's Robert Sinclaire says timing is everything.

“If you can leave before noon or one on Thursday or Friday -- Do it!” he says.

As for the return trip home either start out early or leave late.

