A traveler in Atlanta found herself grounded after an epic airport meltdown.

Her name is Jennifer Holder, and the drama started when she allegedly tried to leave a Buffalo Wild Wings without paying for her meal.

She attempts to escape, and that is when she grabs a fire extinguisher and goes on the attack.

Holder, 28, then walks through the terminal blasting anyone who gets in her way while holding the extinguisher like a rifle.

She even points the nozzle at gate agents and sprays the repellent right in their faces.

That is when the cops manage to tackle Holder to the ground and drag her away in a cloud of smoke to a Georgia jail.

Inside Edition Digital obtained arrest records which show that Holder, who is from Dayton, Ohio, is now facing a number of charges after the Jan. 17 incident.

She has been charged with two counts of simple assault, three counts of battery, and one count of obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.

Holder is currently being held at the Clayton County Jail on a $19,500 bond. She will also be required to pay $3,150 in additional fees before she can be released, according to jail records.

