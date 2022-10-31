The suspect who was arrested after he allegedly attacked Paul Pelosi in his San Fransisco, California, home last week had a list of targets and may have been plotting other assaults, according to a CBS News source.

A law enforcement source told CBS News that David Wayne DePape, the man accused of beating House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer inside his San Francisco home Friday, may have been planning to attack more people.

The source said that authorities have not called the list of targets a “hit list” but the source says that cops say he may have been plotting other attacks, CBS News reported.

DePape was arrested inside the Pelosi home early Friday and is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Sources told CBS News that prosecutors are taking their time filing federal charges because DePape is in custody and no longer a threat.

Following the attack, conspiracy theories have run amok with various claims to the contrary of what police have said occurred.

Elon Musk, who now owns Twitter, took to his recently purchased social media platform, and tweeted — and then deleted — a link to an article pushing an unfounded conspiracy theory about the Paul Pelosi attack.

In the since deleted tweet responding to Hillary Clinton, Musk wrote, "There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye," with a link to a story from the website Santa Monica Observer, CBS News reported.

The Santa Monica Observer is a site that has pushed an anti-LGBT conspiracy theory regarding the attack, according to an archived version of the story, CBS News reported.

Following, his tweet, comedian Jimmy Kimmel blasted Musk on Twitter, writing, “it has been interesting, over the years, to watch you blossom from the electric car guy into a fully-formed piece of s***.”

Musk replied to Kimmel using a crying sad face emoji.

The Tesla founder wasn’t the only one commenting on the attack as Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter to poke fun at what happened to Mr. Pelosi.

The former president’s eldest son wrote, “The internet remains undefeated… Also if you switch out the hammer for a red feather boa you could be Hunter Biden in an instant.” He also accompanied the caption with a meme of underwear and a hammer.

He also posted another meme that showcased a hammer swinging from a tool belt that read “Open Carry in San Francisco,” and also wrote to “ban all hammers” in a clear dig at those who want to ban assault rifles following attacks.

Despite Trump Jr. making jokes about the situation, his father has called what happened inside the Pelosi home “a terrible thing,” according to The Hill.

“Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan,” Donald Trump said according to The Hill.

The man charged with breaking into Nancy and Paul Pelosi’s home and attacking 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer was allegedly there in search of the House speaker, according to reports.

DePape, 42, of Berkeley, allegedly screamed at Paul Pelosi, “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?” after bursting into their home early Friday, a source briefed on the attack told CBS News.

DePape then allegedly hit Paul Pelosi in the head and torso with a hammer and planned to tie him up and wait for Nancy Pelosi to come home, CBS reported. But Nancy Pelosi was at her home in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack.

The responding officers also witnessed Depape allegedly attacking Paul Pelosi, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told reporters.

"Our officers observed Mr. Pelosi and the suspect both holding a hammer. The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it,” Scott said. “Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid."

Paul Pelosi was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” a spokesman said.

DePape will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and several additional felonies, authorities said. Video shows shattered glass doors in the back of the home and an object, possibly a hammer, lying on a carpet.

Nancy Pelosi always has a U.S. Capitol Police security detail with her, but they were not at her San Francisco home because she was not there. The Capitol Police are assisting the FBI and San Francisco Police Department with a joint investigation into the attack.

President Biden expressed outrage, calling it "a horrible attack," adding he was "praying for Paul Pelosi and Speaker Pelosi's whole family."

Following the attack, Speaker Pelosi issued a statement on her website.

“Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi. The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time,” she wrote. “The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time.”

