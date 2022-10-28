The man charged with breaking into Nancy and Paul Pelosi’s home in San Francisco, California, and attacking Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer was allegedly there in search of the House Speaker, according to reports.

David Wayne Depape, 42, of Berkeley, allegedly screamed at Paul Pelosi, “Where’s Nancy? Where’s Nancy?” after bursting into their home early Friday, a source briefed on the attack told CBS News.

Depape then allegedly hit Paul Pelosi in the head and torso with a hammer and planned to tie him up and wait for Nancy Pelosi to come home, CBS reported.

But Nancy Pelosi was at her home in Washington, D.C., at the time of the attack.

Depape was arrested on the scene by officers with the San Francisco Police Department, who arrived on the scene at 2:27 a.m.

The responding officers also witnessed Depape allegedly attacking Paul Pelosi, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott told reporters.

"Our officers observed Mr. Pelosi and the suspect both holding a hammer. The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it,” Scott said. “Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid."

Paul Pelosi was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery,” a spokesman said.

Depape will be charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and several additional felonies, authorities said. Video shows shattered glass doors in the back of the home and an object, possibly a hammer, lying on a carpet.

Nancy Pelosi always has a U.S. Capitol Police security detail with her, but they were not at her San Francisco home because she was not there. The Capitol Police are assisting the FBI and San Francisco Police Department with a joint investigation into the attack.

President Biden expressed outrage "a horrible attack," adding he was "praying for Paul Pelosi and Speaker Pelosi's whole family."

The attack comes as midterm elections approach and political tensions are rising.

Republican Lee Zeldin, who is running for Governor of New York, was attacked during a campaign speech by a man with a sharp object. And the FBI foiled an alleged plot to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in July.

House Speaker Pelosi was a key target of the rioters who attacked the Capitol on January 6, and her home has been targeted before as well. The garage door was covered with graffiti in a protest last year.

A source told CBS that U.S. Capitol Police is considering additional protection for families of congressional leadership in the wake of the attack on Paul Pelosi. The Pelosis have been married since 1963. They have five children and nine grandchildren.

Related Stories