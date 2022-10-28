Delphi Murders: Arrest Reportedly Made in Connection to Killings of Abby Williams and Libby German

An arrest has been made in connection to the 2017 killings of Indiana teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German, according to a report.

The person taken into custody appeared in court Friday morning, sources told WRTV-TV, which reported the name of the arrestee has not yet been confirmed.

Indiana State Police plan to provide an update in the case Monday, according to WRTV.

Could this be the big break in the slayings of the young teens that their families have long awaited? "Today is the day,” a relative of one of the girls Tweeted.

The bodies of Abby Williams, 13, and her best friend, 14-year-old Libby German, were found near an old railway line outside Delphi in February 2017.

Libby captured a chilling image of the killer approaching the girls on a hiking trail and cops say she also recorded the killer's voice as he said, “down the hill, down the hill.”

Police at first issued a sketch of a possible suspect, then updated it two years later.

