Bill Clinton Recovering in California Hospital for Non-COVID Infection, Doctors Say

Former Pres. Clinton recovering in California hospital with non-Covid related infection.
A statement sent out by his spokesperson read in part, “He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care.”

Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to a Southern California hospital earlier this week for treatment of a non-COVID-related infection and is “on the mend,” a Clinton spokesperson said on Thursday.

Clinton was in California on business for his foundation when he felt fatigued and unwell. A Clinton Foundation spokesman told the Associated Press that he was in the area for a few private events related to his charitable organization.

On Tuesday evening he checked himself at UCI Medical Center, a source said, People reported. 

Doctors diagnosed him with a urological infection that morphed into a broader infection, the source said. 

The former president is under the care of Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, who said in a joint statement that “he was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids,” Clinton’s spokesperson, Angel Urena posted on Twitter.

“After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” the physicians said. “The California-based medical team has been in constant community with the President’s New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist.”

Both doctors added: “We hope to have him go home soon.” 

The 75-year-old Clinton has had a string of health issues since he left the White House in 2001 including a quadruple bypass surgery, a partially collapsed lung, and a pair of stents implanted in a coronary artery, the AP reported. 

