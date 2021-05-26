Hillary Clinton called out two QAnon supporters, with the help of Borat, in an attempt to debunk the baseless and false conspiracy theories about her and other political figures.

The former secretary of state made an appearance in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's seven-part Amazon series, where she spoke directly with two QAnon supporters via video call.

In the first episode, Borat, Cohen's fiction character, spends five days living with two conspiracy theorists at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his time living with them, he manages to get them to reveal that they believe in QAnon.

The two roommates call the Clintons "very evil" and that they "supposedly torture these kids."

One of the men goes on to explain that the couple "take[s] out" their adrenal glands and "they drink their blood."

In the final episode, Clinton makes an appearance where she calls the widely disseminated and debunked conspiracy theory about her "painfully false" and "hurtful."

“It's hurtful not just to me and my family, but to my friends and other people who know that this is not just false but, you know, sometimes painfully false,” she tells the men over video.

“So just as one American to another, I hope that we can start trying to find some common ground again and overcome all those forces trying to divide us and put us into little boxes apart from each other,” the former first lady added.

In response, Clinton tweeted to Sascha Baron Cohen saying she was "happy to help."

