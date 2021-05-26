Hillary Clinton Speaks Face-to-Face With QAnon Supporters in Borat's Spinoff Series | Inside Edition

Hillary Clinton Speaks Face-to-Face With QAnon Supporters in Borat's Spinoff Series

Offbeat
Hillary Clinton on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:34 AM PDT, May 26, 2021

The former secretary of state and presidential candidate spoke candidly, calling the conspiracy theories about her "hurtful."

Hillary Clinton called out two QAnon supporters, with the help of Borat, in an attempt to debunk the baseless and false conspiracy theories about her and other political figures.

The former secretary of state made an appearance in an episode of Sacha Baron Cohen's seven-part Amazon series, where she spoke directly with two QAnon supporters via video call.

In the first episode, Borat, Cohen's fiction character, spends five days living with two conspiracy theorists at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his time living with them, he manages to get them to reveal that they believe in QAnon.

The two roommates call the Clintons "very evil" and that they "supposedly torture these kids."

One of the men goes on to explain that the couple "take[s] out" their adrenal glands and "they drink their blood."

In the final episode, Clinton makes an appearance where she calls the widely disseminated and debunked conspiracy theory about her "painfully false" and "hurtful."

“It's hurtful not just to me and my family, but to my friends and other people who know that this is not just false but, you know, sometimes painfully false,” she tells the men over video.

“So just as one American to another, I hope that we can start trying to find some common ground again and overcome all those forces trying to divide us and put us into little boxes apart from each other,” the former first lady added.

In response, Clinton tweeted to Sascha Baron Cohen saying she was "happy to help."

Related Stories

Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100K to Beloved ‘Borat’ Babysitter’s Oklahoma Community
Kazakhstan Uses Borat's Famous 'Very Nice!' Catchphrase To Boost Tourism
Sacha Baron Cohen Says He Wore Bullet-Proof Vest While Filming New ‘Borat’ Movie
Rudy Giuliani Calls Sasha Baron Cohen’s ‘Borat’ Prank on Him a ‘Hit Job’Politics

Trending on Inside Edition

$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Returned to Customer by Honest Store Owner
$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Returned to Customer by Honest Store Owner
1

$1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket Returned to Customer by Honest Store Owner

Inspirational
Rescue Dog Left to Die in Parking Lot Is Now a Professional Taste Taster for Busch Beer's Dog Brew
Rescue Dog Left to Die in Parking Lot Is Now a Professional Taste Taster for Busch Beer's Dog Brew
2

Rescue Dog Left to Die in Parking Lot Is Now a Professional Taste Taster for Busch Beer's Dog Brew

Animals
Body of Kyrin Carter, Missing Autistic Boy Who Disappeared From Best Western Hotel, Found in Indiana River
Body of Kyrin Carter, Missing Autistic Boy Who Disappeared From Best Western Hotel, Found in Indiana River
3

Body of Kyrin Carter, Missing Autistic Boy Who Disappeared From Best Western Hotel, Found in Indiana River

News
Former Priest Suspected in Killing Altar Boy in 1972 Dies Hours Before His Arrest
Former Priest Suspected in Killing Altar Boy in 1972 Dies Hours Before His Arrest
4

Former Priest Suspected in Killing Altar Boy in 1972 Dies Hours Before His Arrest

Crime
Texas Woman Feeding Hot Cheetos to Spider Monkey Inside El Paso Zoo Enclosure Fired From Job at Law Firm
Texas Woman Feeding Hot Cheetos to Spider Monkey Inside El Paso Zoo Enclosure Fired From Job at Law Firm
5

Texas Woman Feeding Hot Cheetos to Spider Monkey Inside El Paso Zoo Enclosure Fired From Job at Law Firm

Animals