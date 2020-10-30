Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100K to Beloved ‘Borat’ Babysitter’s Oklahoma Community

When Jeanise Jones answered the door, she had no idea she had been duped into appearing in comedian Sacha Baron Cohen’s new “Borat” sequel. Jones just thought she was being hired to “babysit” for Borat’s on-screen daughter.



What followed was comic craziness—Borat-style. As Jones got to know the daughter, played by actress Maria Bakalova, Jones urged her not to get breast implants.





“You are beautiful, look at your face. You don’t have anything on your body that needs to be changed,” Jones says in the movie.Now, her kindness is being reciprocated. The pastor of Jones’ Oklahoma City church created a GoFundMe that has raised $150,000. Cohen also donated $100,000 to Jones’ Oklahoma community on her behalf.

Kazakhstan Uses Borat's Famous 'Very Nice!' Catchphrase To Boost Tourism

Sacha Baron Cohen Says He Wore Bullet-Proof Vest While Filming New ‘Borat’ Movie

Rudy Giuliani Denies He Was ‘Inappropriate’ in Clip From New ‘Borat’ Movie