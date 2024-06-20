A former employee who accused hologram creator Alki David of sexual assault is speaking out after David was ordered by a Los Angeles court to pay her nearly a billion dollars in damages.

"My mind basically went still, like I was in shock," Margarita, who only wants to be known by her first name, tells Inside Edition. "When a woman stands up for herself, she's standing up not just for herself but for all women and that was a proven fact after I walked out of that courtroom."

Margarita was awarded $900 million in a record-breaking lawsuit against the man many are calling "the worst boss ever."

"I feel that they felt my suffering and my pain in the testimony that I shared and they were able to relate with me," Margarita says.

David is best known for producing hologram shows portraying Michael Jackson and other performers.

He tells Inside Edition he will not pay Margarita.

"I've always claimed [Margarita's claims are] rubbish. The woman is a liar," David says.

One reason why David has his nickname is because he allegedly kept a private office at his Los Angeles headquarters that employees called "the rape room."

"It made me sick to my stomach," Margarita says.

In 2019 he was ordered to pay $11 million in another sexual harassment suit.

The main source of David's wealth is a company that owns Coca-Cola bottling companies in multiple countries.