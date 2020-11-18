'Black Panther' Actor Michael B. Jordan Named People’s Sexiest Man Alive

People Magazine has chosen “Fruitvale Station” actor Michael B. Jordan as 2020's “Sexiest Man Alive.” Jordan, 33, announced he was being honored with the title Tuesday night during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Kimmel and the “Creed” star played a game with the audience where they had to who it is. Jordan appeared in a yellow biohazard suit with his face covered and eventually one audience member said his name which led to the big public reveal.

The “Black Panther” actor told the magazine, which is out Friday, that “it is a cool feeling.”

"You know, everybody always made that joke, like, 'Mike, this is the one thing you're probably not going to get,'" he added. "But it's a good club to be a part of."

Jordan admitted that the women in his family are really excited by this news, as they have always read the magazine and looked forward to the list.

"When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well," Jordan said. "This is one that they're definitely going to have a special place for."

Past winners include David Beckham, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John F. Kennedy Jr., Keanu Reeves and Denzel Washington. The superlative started in 1985, when Mel Gibson was the first to be crowned with the title. Jordan is the second actor from the acclaimed HBO series "The Wire" to be chosen, as his co-star Idris Elba was crowned 2018's "Sexiest Man Alive."

