Black Roofing Salesmen Held at Gunpoint, Pinned to Ground, Accused of Being Antifa by White Man: Police

Two black Colorado roofing salesmen were held at gunpoint, one of which was additionally pinned to the ground with a knee to his neck, by a white man who accused them of being members of Antifa, according to the Loveland Police Department. Now, the alleged assailant, 65-year-old Scott Gudmundsen, is facing charges of felony menacing and false imprisonment in connection to the alleged incident.

The two alleged victims, one of which is a football player for Colorado State University, had been going door-to-door selling roof inspections last week. They first encountered Gudmundsen at his home, and he asked them to leave, the Denver Post reported, citing the arrest affidavit.

Gudmundsen then asked to see identification as they approached another resident, and the pair showed him their IDs.

The following day, the pair was continuing working in another part of the same neighborhood when Gudmundsen approached them with what they believed to be a small assault rifle, according to police. He yelled at one to get on the ground, accused them of being terrorists with Antifa and threatened to shoot, the affidavit said.

Police had originally received a 911 call that reported two men in dark clothing and masks. The pair of roofers, both in their early 20s, were wearing white surgical masks to protect against coronavirus transmission.

Police received another 911 call shortly after about an armed man wearing tactical gear and holding two people at gunpoint. Gudmundsen allegedly had two pistols on him and extra ammunition in the tactical vest upon arrest, police said.

He was released from Larimer County Jail on $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

Charging Decision Against Atlanta Cop Who Fatally Shot Rayshard Brooks Could Come This Week, DA Says

Missing Soldier Vanessa Guillen Reward Now at $55K as Congresswoman Calls Sexual Assault Claims 'Very Serious'

6 Former eBay Employees Face Cyberstalking Charges for Sending Journalists Live Bugs, Pig Mask: Feds