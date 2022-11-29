Bodies of 4 Infants Found Inside Boston Apartment, Cops Say

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:21 AM PST, November 29, 2022

An ongoing autopsy has so far revealed the remains belong to two male infants and two female infants, NPR reported.

The human remains of four infants have been found inside a Boston apartment in the City Point section of the city, cops said.

The remains were found earlier this month on Nov. 17 when Boston Police were responding to a radio call and discovered what they say appeared to be a human fetus inside the freezer of a South Boston apartment, cops said in a statement.

The following day as police were investigating the apartment further, they discovered two more human remains. Those human remains are also believed to belong to infants, Fox News reported.

The results of the autopsy are still pending, according to reports.

"Homicide detectives located what appears to be additional human remains, which were removed by personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation," police said in a statement.

Boston Police homicide detectives and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office are investigating what happened to the infants. No arrests have been made.

Police have not given the identity of the infants, name or names of potential suspects or say whether they were considering pressing charges, NPR reported.

