A Bronx mom whose two little boys were found stabbed to death under a pile of clothes in their bathtub has been charged with their murders, according to published reports.

Dimone Fleming, 22, allegedly admitted to killing her children — 11-month-old Octavius Canada and 3-year-old DeShawn Fleming, according to The New York Post.

Authorities responded to a call Saturday night about a woman acting “irrationally,” finding Fleming naked in the third-floor apartment of a homeless shelter in the Bronx and setting things on fire in the kitchen, leading to her arrest, according to the outlet.

According to local outlet ABC 7, neighbors who live down the hall from Fleming say she and Columbus Canada, 31, the father of the 11-month-old boy, were heard arguing the night before.

Police say that Canada allegedly slept in a car outside of the apartment after the argument because Fleming told security to not let him back into the building, according to ABC 7.

A family friend told police that the kids’ dad had them and authorities initially overlooked the bodies of the boys when they took Fleming into custody, according to the NYPD’s statement.

According to ABC 7, Canada heard what happened and rushed into the apartment, screaming for help after allegedly finding the children buried under a pile of clothes in the bathtub.

"He was screaming hysterically," neighbor Shannon Holyfield said to the outlet.

"He was screaming, 'Help me!' And I came and opened my door and I see him coming down the hall with the two boys in his arms. They were dead, they were dead. There was blood everywhere."

Police returned to the shelter about 8 p.m., according to the published reports.

The boys were rushed to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital and were declared dead, according to ABC 7.

Authorities said that each of the children had “multiple stab wounds” to the neck and torso, but an autopsy will determine if they died from those wounds or from drowning, according to the published reports.

According to the outlets, the mother’s social media history raised concern for authorities, as she shared a quote on social media about parents wanting to protect their children just hours before the boys were found.

“I want my children to always know … if the relationship ain’t working COME HOME! If the bills become overwhelming COME HOME! If you feel unsafe COME HOME! If something don’t feel right COME HOME!” said the post, originally written by another Facebook user and shared by Fleming Saturday morning.

“I want my kids to always know they can come home … I never believed in the saying ‘they 18 they grown,'” the post continues.

Law enforcement sources told The Post that Fleming may have killed her sons because she believed they were possessed.

“She made statements about the devil — unusual statements,” the source said.

In an earlier Facebook post, Fleming wrote: “It’s only one true God and I repent from all wrong doings and negative influence. Leaving all things that’s no longer serves me…… Thank you for your mercy,” according to The Post.

According to ABC 7, a memorial outside of the shelter was created for the boys, and friends and family are rallying around the father. Canada said that while he is not ready to talk, he wants the truth “out there,” per the outlet.

Fleming was charged late Sunday with two counts each of murder, intention to commit murder, and depraved indifference to a person less than 11 years old, according to the Post. She remains in the hospital under a psychiatric evaluation and the investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.

