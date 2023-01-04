Body Found Decomposing Inside South Carolina Clothing Donation Bin

A body has been found decomposing for months inside a South Carolina clothing donation bin that reportedly hadn’t been emptied in years, according to reports.

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after the body was found Saturday before 9 a.m. when a passerby noticed a bad odor and checked inside a donation bin in Lugoff, South Carolina, according to People magazine.

Sheriff Lee Boan revealed that the body appears to be a female, based on the clothing, KLTX reported.

Kershaw County Coroner David West told U.S. News and World Report that investigators initially believed the person was someone seeking shelter from the recent cold weather. However, it was then determined that the deceased had reportedly been in the metal bin "for months."

West added that it was determined the donation bin appeared to have not been emptied for years and even had VHS tapes inside, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was notified and processed the scene "as if it were a homicide," according to KLTX.

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed, nor has the identity but authorities say an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

