Shocking new video of Vladimir Putin shows him looking bloated and slumped over a chair, tapping his foot as he holds onto a table in a white-knuckle grip.

The new images are fueling speculation that the Russian leader is being treated for thyroid cancer.

Body language expert Tonya Reiman says the video “gives the impression that he’s not well” and “needs some kind of stability.”

“He appears to be sitting like he’s vulnerable, whether it’s an illness or whether he’s exhausted, I’m not sure. But it’s definitely a vulnerable position. He’s typically the masculine one, the one who shows virility. Here he’s showing weakness and vulnerability,” Reiman said.

Meanwhile Putin's favorite mistress, former Olympic rhythmic gymnast Alina Kabaeva, has resurfaced in Moscow at a gymnastics event.

Now 38, she is rumored to be living in a Swiss resort, but global sanctions on Putin's inner circle seem to have driven her back to Russia.

Related Stories