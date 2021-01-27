Body of Texas Mother of 3 Killed While Making Uber Eats Delivery Had 'Obvious Signs of Trauma,' Police Say

Ryan Munsie, a 31-year-old mom to three young children, was killed Saturday night while she was out making deliveries for Uber Eats. Munsie’s body was found with obvious signs of trauma in the breezeway of a Haltom City apartment complex with “obvious signs of trauma,” the Halthom City Police Department reported.

She leaves behind her husband Cameron of three years, along with two daughters and a son, aged 5, 10 and 11, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“Please pray for Ryan’s family and friends and that the person who did this to her will be found and arrested,” her friend Bailey Ables wrote in a GoFundMe made to raise money for funeral expenses.

She had been delivering food for Uber Eats as a side job, KXAS reported, and she was making a delivery at the Northern Cross Apartments when she was murdered, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

She never made it to the customer’s door, and upon questioning, the customer was cleared in the case, authorities said, according to KXAS.

A resident who found her body in front of his home dialed 911, and Munsie was declared dead at the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Authorities do not have any suspects in her killing and are offering a $1,250 reward for any information leading to an arrest in her case.

“We are deeply saddened by this horrible crime and our hearts are with Ryan’s family and loved ones. We will cooperate with law enforcement to help in any way we can,” Uber said in a statement.

Munsie is the second delivery person to be found dead in Texas in a month. Tim Paul Allen, 65, was found shot in his car while making a delivery at the Lakewest Apartments in West Dallas, about 30 minutes away where Munsie was killed, Dallas News reported.

Allen was found dead on Dec. 23, but authorities believe he was killed the day before, after completing the delivery, according to KXAS.

Allen picked up the side gig as an independent contractor delivering packages for Amazon using his own car as a way to support himself during the COVID-19 pandemic, KXAS reported. He was a musician and was known in the local music scene before his job was impacted by shut downs.

Authorities have not yet been able to make any arrests in his case, and they are offering a $5,000 reward for any information in his murder.

Authorities do not believe Allen’s and Munsie’s deaths are linked.

