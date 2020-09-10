Botham Jean Gets Posthumous #BeLikeBo Day Honor From Dallas Mayor

The mayor of Dallas has declared Sept. 29 "#BeLikeBo Day” in honor of Botham Jean, a Black man eating ice cream in his own apartment when he was shot to death by an off-duty cop who said she walked into the wrong home and thought he was an intruder.

The date would have been Jean's 29th birthday.

Mayor Eric Johnson said, “Botham Jean's death was an unfathomable calamity, but his life embodied a spirit of service and kindness,” Johnson said in statement. “By giving back to his community, he set an example that all Dallasites can live by.”

Jean was 26 when he was killed in early September 2018 by former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who said she mistook the man's apartment for her own.

She was fired from the police department after his killing and was sentenced to 10 years in prison last year on a murder charge. In an emotional courtroom scene, a sobbing Guyger was embraced by Jean's brother, who said he forgave her.

“I encourage everyone to 'Be Like Bo 'on his birthday this year and let the legacy of his short, bright life transcend the tragedy of his death,” the mayor said.

