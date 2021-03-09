Bowling Green State University Student Dies After Being Involved in Frat's Alleged 'Alcohol-Fueled Hazing'

A 20-year-old student at Bowling Green State University died last week after an alleged alcohol-fueled hazing incident, an attorney for the family said Sunday. The alleged incident happened off-campus and involved the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, CBS News Toledo affiliate WTOL-TV reported.

Stone Foltz's roommates called 911 on Thursday saying they had discovered him in "dire" condition after he had been dropped off at his apartment by members of the fraternity, Foltz's family's attorney, Sean Alto, told the Columbus Dispatch. Alto told WTOL-TV that Foltz needed to be immediately transported to the hospital.

Foltz was rushed to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, but he could not be saved, Alto said. He died there, and his family donated his organs, The Washington Post reported.

BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers confirmed Foltz’s death in an email sent to faculty, students and staff, describing the sophomore as a “kind, selfless person with a great sense of humor,” the Post reported.

A roommate of another student who had been pledging at the frat told WTOL-TV that students who were pledging had to allegedly drink “a handle” of alcohol, which typically amounts to 1.75-milileters, or roughly 40 1.5-ounce shots.

The school placed the Delta Beta Chapter of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity on administrative suspension following the incident. The international Pi Kappa Alpha fraternal organization said in a statement obtained by the Dispatch and CBS that it was "horrified and outraged" at the incident and said it has “a zero-tolerance policy toward illegal activity, substance abuse, bullying, and hazing of any kind."

“As more details are confirmed, we will also pursue permanent suspension of Delta Beta Chapter as well as expulsion of all chapter members from the International Fraternity," the organization said, ABC News reported.

Alex Solis, a spokesman for the university, said in a statement to ABC: "We want to express our care and support of our students and community affected. Given that Pi Kappa Alpha is not currently recognized as a registered student organization, the fraternity’s Greek letters were removed from its on-campus residence this morning."

The school said it was working with law enforcement, which is leading the investigation into Foltz’s death.

On Tuesday, students reportedly gathered to protest outside the fraternity’s off-campus house and marched to the university’s administrative offices. A group of students drafted a list of demands, including the permanent expulsion of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and the resignation of the school’s assistant dean of students and the advisers to the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, the Post reported.

On Monday, Gov. Mike Dewine said in a Facebook post he would address Foltz's death and said he plans to speak with all state university presidents regarding a bill to ensure Ohio becomes a hazing-free state.

RELATED STORIES

Parents Warn of the Dangers of Fraternity Hazing

Fraternity Suspended After Video Appears to Show Dog Being Forced to Drink Beer

Coronavirus Outbreak Among University of Washington's Greek Life, While Texas Party of 300 Exposed to COVID-19