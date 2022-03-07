A box containing severed human heads was stolen from a parked truck, Denver police reported Saturday.

The cadaverous cargo was bound for medical research, authorities said.

Police are investigating the theft, which occurred in Denver's Central Park neighborhood.

The box is blue and white and labeled with "Exempt Human Specimen," police said.

A dolly was also stolen from the freight company truck.

"Pretty shocking," a resident told KDVR-TV. "I guess I don't see too many strange things happening around here usually, but you know, you never know."

Police are asking for help from the public in locating the box, its contents and anyone associated with the theft.

Please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867 with information.

