Box of Human Heads Stolen From Parked Truck in Denver

Crime
Denver cop car
Police are investigating the theft.Denver Police Department
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:27 PM PST, March 7, 2022

A box of human heads was stolen from a freight truck, Denver authorities said.

The cadaverous cargo was bound for medical research, authorities said.

Police are investigating the theft, which occurred in Denver's Central Park neighborhood.

The box is blue and white and labeled with "Exempt Human Specimen," police said.

A  dolly was also stolen from the freight company truck.

"Pretty shocking," a resident told KDVR-TV. "I guess I don't see too many strange things happening around here usually, but you know, you never know."

Police are asking for help from the public in locating the box, its contents and anyone associated with the theft.

Please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867 with information.

