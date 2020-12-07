Boy, 4, and Sister, 6, Killed After Truck Veers Onto Mini Golf Course: Police

Two young siblings were killed after being hit by a truck at a Florida miniature golf course, according to reports. A 4-year-old and his 6-year-old sister were killed after a driver, who has been identified by the Panama City Beach police as Scott Donaldson veered off the road and onto the course at Coconut Creek Family Fun Park, hitting the two children, CBS News reported.

The boy died on the scene, while his sister was taken to a hospital and died later. The family had been visiting Florida from Kentucky, according to Panama City Beach spokeswoman Debbie Ward.

Charges in the case were pending as the crash is being investigated, according to CBS News.

"This is a tragic event and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," Ward told the station. ”We have had grief counselors and clergy with the family since this happened."

