Montana Man Crashes Car Into Supermarket, Runs Naked Around Retirement Home, Police Say

Montana police arrested a man after he allegedly crashed his car into a grocery store and was later found running through a retirement home naked, according to reports. The suspect was released from a local hospital, where he was treated for non-injury medical issues, and is facing multiple charges, the Daily Interlake reported.

The 50-year-old allegedly drove his white 1995 Chevy Lumina through the front doors of a Super 1 Foods around 5:50 p.m. last Thursday, Columbia Falls police said. He allegedly fled the scene in his car before officers arrived, but authorities found the car shortly after across the highway where it was crushed into a trailer, the Interlake reported.

From there, the man allegedly fled on foot and wound up at a nearby retirement home, where he was reportedly running naked down the hallways, officials said. He was arrested outside of the home.

“I had just walked through the side doors when he crashed through the front doors,” supermarket goer Natasha Woolworth told the Associated Press. “He went through the store and someone said he chased a guy down an aisle. It was very scary and just awful.”

“Our investigation has led us to believe that [his] actions were not in any way related to a political, social, or terroristic-type attack and this was an isolated incident,” Chief Clint Peters said in a news release.

The suspect was taken to Flathead County Detention Center and is charged with attempted negligent vehicular assault, criminal endangerment, felony criminal mischief, aggravated DUI, driving on a suspended or revoked license, operating a motor vehicle with no proof of insurance and duty to give information or render aid at an accident.

The police report indicated that the man showed signs of "Drug impairment" at the time of his arrest, the AP reported.

