Brazil Designer Makes Upcycled Skateboards by Melting Collected Bottle Caps in Pizza Ovens
The project is the brainchild of Canadian Arian Rayegani, who hopes his operation will grow to be able to make more things out of waste.
A man in Brazil is churning out new skateboards from not-so-new materials.
"It's made 100% from recycling plastic that is collected, recycled, and fabricated here in Rocinha," Arian Rayegani from Na Laje Designs explained.
And that plastic he's using is from bottle caps.
The project is the brainchild of Canadian Arian Rayegani, who moved to Rio de Janeiro right before the pandemic hit. He's even recruited neighbors to collect the bottle caps for him so he can make these boards.
Each one takes 500 bottle caps that are cleaned, churned, arranged, and then melted in a pizza oven.
And he's hoping his operation will grow to be able to make more things out of waste.
"Today we work on plastic, but tomorrow we want to be able to recycle paper, metal, glass, and beyond that," Rayegani adds.
"We want to bring the next generation, bring the kids here, to learn about it, to prevent the issue, to not to bring into the ocean."
Rayegani says his neighborhood produces over 200 tons of garbage a day, and the more of it he's able to reuse and recycle, the better it will be for the whole community.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Video of California Teen Allegedly Being Sexually Assaulted in a Bathroom Circulates OnlineCrime
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a VetAnimals
Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as GaySports
Mom, Boyfriend Arrested at Library Allegedly Reading Stories on Themselves After Boy Murdered, Kids AbandonedCrime
Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the VaccineHealth