Police Confiscate 345,000 ‘Recycled’ Condoms Allegedly Being Prepped to Be Sold as New

Vietnamese police say they have busted a ring in Hanoi that was allegedly taking used condoms, cleaning them and reselling the prophylactic as brand new.

Cops confiscated over 345,000 “recycled” condoms, the country’s state media reports. The raid occurred this week inside a warehouse and was later shown on state media as cops removed large bags of the contraceptives.

The warehouse owner said they had received a “monthly input of used condoms from an unknown person,” state newspaper Tuoi Tre reported. One of the people busted during the raid allegedly told police that the condoms are boiled in water after they are received and then dried, reshaped, repackaged and resold.

The employee said she made $.17 for every kilogram of the recycled condoms they produced, according to police. It was unclear how many of the recycled condoms have been sold.

RELATED STORIES

Barber Staples Condoms to His Business Card — But There's One Problem

Thieves Steal 30,000 Condoms, $15,000 Worth Of Sex Toys in Twin Warehouse Robberies: Cops

Prostitution Ring Uncovered After Pipe Gets Clogged With Condoms: Cops