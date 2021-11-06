Brazilian Pop singer and Latin Grammy winner Marília Mendonca was killed Friday, November 5, in a small plane crash on the way to her concert, according to The New York Times.

The tragic incident happened in the state of Minas Gerais. The plane was headed from Goiania to Caratinga.

Four others, her producer, Henrique Ribeiro; her uncle and assistant, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot, and co-pilot on the plane, also died in the crash.

“The whole country receives in shock the news of the passing of the young country singer Marília Mendonça,” Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, wrote on Twitter.

“One of the greatest artists of her generation, who with her unique voice, charisma and music won the affection and admiration of all of us.”

Mendonca, often referred to as “the Queen of Suffering,” is known for her soulful, angst-filled ballads, according to The New York Times.

She is well known for singing sertanejo, a type of Brazilian country music that is very popular in the region. In 2019, she won a Latin Grammy for best sertanejo album for "Em Todos Os Cantos."

There is no information at this time about what led to the plane crashing. Marília Mendonca was 26 years old.

