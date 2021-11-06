Brazilian Pop Singer Marília Mendonca and 4 Others Die in Plane Crash

Entertainment
A woman walks by a news stand displaying Brazilian newspapers with the news of the death of Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca on frontpage, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 6, 2021.
Getty Images
By IE Staff
First Published: 9:22 AM PDT, November 6, 2021

Four others were on the plane with Mendonca and also died in the crash. There is no information on what caused the crash.

Brazilian Pop singer and Latin Grammy winner Marília Mendonca was killed Friday, November 5, in a small plane crash on the way to her concert, according to The New York Times.

The tragic incident happened in the state of Minas Gerais. The plane was headed from Goiania to Caratinga.

Four others, her producer, Henrique Ribeiro; her uncle and assistant, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the pilot, and co-pilot on the plane, also died in the crash.

“The whole country receives in shock the news of the passing of the young country singer Marília Mendonça,” Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, wrote on Twitter.

“One of the greatest artists of her generation, who with her unique voice, charisma and music won the affection and admiration of all of us.”

Mendonca, often referred to as “the Queen of Suffering,” is known for her soulful, angst-filled ballads, according to The New York Times.

She is well known for singing sertanejo, a type of Brazilian country music that is very popular in the region. In 2019, she won a Latin Grammy for best sertanejo album for "Em Todos Os Cantos."

There is no information at this time about what led to the plane crashing. Marília Mendonca was 26 years old.

Related Stories

Sampa Sky, a New Glass Floor Deck in Brazil, Lets Visitors Experience Views From 42 Floors Above Ground Level
Amazon Tribes Expert Rieli Franciscato Killed by Indigenous Tribe in Brazil
Gang Leader Who Tried to Escape Prison in Teen Girl Disguise Found Dead in Cell
Huge Mural by Artist Mundano Made Out of Ashes From Amazon Fires in BrazilNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say
Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say
1

Mystery Thickens as Remains of 1 of 3 People Missing in Tulsa Area Are Discovered in Rural Area, Police Say

Human Interest
Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing
Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing
2

Heidi Planck Case: Mom Last Seen Leaving Son’s Football Game Last Month Still Missing

News
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
3

Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings

Crime
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
4

What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet

Animals
COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
5

COVID-19 Booster Shot: Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine

Health