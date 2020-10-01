Breonna Taylor Case: Judge Gives Kentucky Attorney General Until Friday to Release Grand Jury Recordings

A judge Wednesday has given Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron until Friday at noon to release the grand jury recordings. The announcement comes after Cameron asked for a week long delay because he says the recordings contains personal and private information of people named in them involved in the Breonna Taylor case.

"The Judge ruled on the motion today and granted an extension until noon on Friday to give us proper time to redact specific personal information of witnesses," Elizabeth Kuhn, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, said in a statement to CNN.

Cameron said on Twitter Wednesday that the recordings were over 20 hours long and had filed a motion to request additional time to release the information due to "private citizens named in the recordings,” Kun told CNN. His office wanted to "redact personal identifiers of any named person."

On Monday, the judge allowed the grand jury proceedings into the Breonna Taylor investigation to be released, Cameron said.

The news of the release came just after an unnamed grand juror filed a motion Monday so “truth may prevail” and have the proceedings released. The grand juror also asked a judge to allow the panel’s members to give up their confidential status if they so choose, so they can discuss the case, the Courier-Journal reported.

"The full story and absolute truth of how this matter was handled from beginning to end is now an issue of great public interest and has become a large part of the discussion of public trust throughout the country,” Kevin Glogower, the attorney for the juror, wrote in the Monday afternoon filing, the Courier-Journal reported.

Last week, a Kentucky grand jury decided to not charge any of the officers directly in Taylor's death, while one of the cops would be charged for shooting into an apartment. Cameron said he and the grand jury had been reviewing the case for months.

Former detective Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, charges which stem from shooting into a nearby apartment the night that Taylor, a 26-year-old EMT, was shot in her home in Louisville on March 13.

The judge's order to allow the grand jury proceedings to be released comes as part of the case against Hankison.

Hankison was booked Wednesday evening and released on $15,000 bond, according to reports. Hankison's attorney would not comment to Inside Edition Digital on the matter. Hankison has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove, two other officers connected to the shooting, were found to have acted in self-defense and were not criminally charged, authorities announced. No one was charged in connection to Taylor's death.

Earlier in September, Taylor’s estate reached a settlement with the city, in which it would receive $12 million in damages. The mayor also announced sweeping police reform would be a priority.

In documentation previously obtained by the Louisville Courier-Journal, police were authorized to carry out a “no-knock” warrant on Taylor’s Louisville home on March 13 as part of a narcotics investigation of a person who lived in a home 10 miles away. Neither Taylor nor her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were the investigation's target. Police had suspected, though, that Taylor’s home was used to receive drugs.

Authorities said they identified themselves, despite the “no-knock” warrant. Police said the officers were “immediately” met by gunfire when they entered Taylor and Walker's home, at which point they returned fire.

Walker called 911 during the ordeal and he was informed he'd shot an officer. He was initially charged with attempted murder, but his charges were later dropped after he said he shot in self-defense, thinking he and Taylor were victims of a home invasion.

In the wake of Taylor's death, the city has banned "no-knock" warrants.

In June, Hankison was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department. He is currently contesting his termination with legal counsel. Cosgrove and Mattingly have been reassigned. The LMPD internal investigation into the incident is ongoing.

