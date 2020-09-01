Breonna Taylor Named Co-Defendant in Jamarcus Glover Plea Sheet Draft, But Removed 'Out of Respect:' Tom Wine

Breonna Taylor was named in what the Louisville Commonwealth Attornies office has called a “draft” of a plea deal involving her ex-boyfriend, Jamarcus Glover, leaked court documents show. Glover, 30, was offered a plea deal in July if he would say that the EMT, who was killed on March 13 by police, was a member of his “organized crime syndicate,” the leaked records show.

Images of the documents were posted on social media Monday by Kentucky attorney Sam Aguiar, whose firm is representing Taylor’s estate.

“Read this bulls***," Aguiar wrote on Facebook. "Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine tried to give the Elliott Ave. defendants a plea deal on July 13 which would have identified Breonna Taylor as a 'co-defendant' for actions related to the arrests on April 22, 2020. Umm ... when was Breonna Taylor ever a co-defendant? And oh by the way, the cops killed her a month and a half before April 22 and four months to the day before the date of this effort to get a plea deal (which was rejected.

“This goes to show how desperate Tom Wine (in case anyone was wondering whose office distributed one-sided information...) is to justify the wrongful search of Breonna Taylor’s home, her killing and arrest of Kenneth Walker," Aguiar continued. "Thank god his office recused itself, as we sure as hell know what they would’ve done. And shame on that office. Breonna Taylor is not a 'co-defendant' in a criminal case. She’s dead. Way to try and attack a woman when she’s not even here to defend herself."

It wasn't long before Louisville Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine released a statement in response to Aguiar's post, saying the documents seen on social media were “a draft.”

“Breonna Taylor was never a Co-Defendant in the Jamarcus Glover case," Wine wrote. "A case including Breonna Taylor as a Co-Defendant was never presented to the Grand Jury nor did our office ever consider presenting one to the Grand Jury with her name. Our office has not and does not posthumously indict any person who is deceased.

“The plea sheet that Sam Aguiar posted on Facebook was a draft that was part of pre-indictment plea negotiations with Mr. Glover and his attorney," Wine continued. "Those drafts were never part of the court record and are not court documents. We were aware of the information in the warrants as well as the jail phone calls where Mr. Glover implicated Ms. Taylor in his criminal activity. When I was advised of the discussions, out of respect for Ms. Taylor, I directed that Ms. Breonna Taylor’s name be removed."

Wine attached to his statement the final plea sheet, which did not include Taylor's name listed as a co-defendant.

“This plea sheet was emailed on July 21, 2020 to Mr. Glover’s attorney," he said of the final plea sheet. "The offer was withdrawn when Mr. Glover failed to surrender himself to court. Mr. Aguiar’s characterization of the draft plea sheet is false as Ms. Taylor was never a Co-Defendant with Mr. Glover. Further, his comments regarding our office distributing 'one-sided' information is also a false accusation,” Wine wrote in a statement.

When asked for clarity on if the attorney's office removed Taylor's name specifically because she is dead, or if it is a reflection on their belief that she was innocent of any wrongdoing connected to Glover's alleged crimes, Wine's office directed Inside Edition Digital to its press release.

“Tom Wine’s press release creates even more questions," Aguiar wrote to Inside Edition Digital. "He attaches a new plea deal which he says was sent on July 21. But that same plea agreement he attached says it would be withdrawn if not accepted PRIOR to July 21. The reality is that they offered a deal on July 13 naming Breonna Taylor as a co-Defendant. Why would they put her name on there? Well that’s up to them to explain. It’s outrageous.”

Glover’s attorney did not respond to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment. Glover has pleaded not guilty to his charges, according to court documents obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

Authorities said they identified themselves, despite the “no-knock” warrant. Police said the officers were “immediately” met by gunfire when they entered Taylor and Walker's home, at which point they returned fire.

Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker called 911 during the ordeal and he was informed he'd shot an officer. He was initially charged with attempted murder, but his charges were later dropped after he said he shot in self-defense thinking he and Taylor were victims of a home invasion.

In the wake of Taylor's death, the city has banned "no-knock" warrants.

In June, Officer Brett Hankison was fired from the Louisville Metro Police Department; he is currently contesting his termination with legal council. Officer Myles Cosgrove and John Mattingly have been reassigned. None of the officers have been arrested or charged in Taylor’s death.

