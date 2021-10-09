Influencer, TV Personality, and YouTube star Bretman Rock has become the first out gay man to grace the cover of Playboy.

And he's doing so wearing a bunny suit corset, stockings, black boots, cuff links, a bow tie, a white tail, and the signature bunny ears.

Very few men have been cover stars for the iconic magazine. Those who have been included were Hugh Hefner and Bad Bunny, who appeared solo, and Kiss, Bruno Mars, and Seth Rogan, who appeared with models, according to Them.

They add that only a select few men have worn the iconic bunny ears. Ezra Miller, Paul Rudd, Johnny Carson, Flip Wilson, Burt Reynolds, and Steve Martin are included in that elite club.

"For Playboy to have a male on the cover is a huge deal for the LGBT community, for my brown people community, and it's all so surreal," Rock said about the honor.

This isn't the influencer's first time working with the brand. He has previously produced clothing for them, according to CNN.

"It's Bretman, Bitch," Playboy wrote along with footage from the making on the cover.

Rock, 23, also shared pics from the magazine on social media. "I'm a BUNNY, duh!!" he captioned one post.

"Da Baddest Bunny. Posting to piss off more straight men, if you're pissed Bc I turn you on then- say that geez," he wrote in another.

