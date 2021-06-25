Britney Spears Apologizes to Fan for 'Pretending' to Be OK After Fighting to End Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears has apologized to her fans about “pretending” to be OK a day after she asked a judge to end her conservatorship in a move that made headlines. Spears, 39, has stayed quiet about the court-mandated legal arrangement for several years, but on Wednesday she called her conservatorship “abusive” and made other statements about what she said she has gone through.

She also took to Instagram to address her fans.

"I apologize for pretending like I've been OK the past two years," she wrote. "I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me, but honestly who doesn't want to capture their Instagram in a fun light.

"I'm bringing this to people's attention because I don't want people to think my life is perfect because IT'S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL," Spears added in the post. "And if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it's not !!!!"

In court on Wednesday, Spears also claimed that she has been forced to keep an IUD in against her will despite the fact that she wats another child. She also said that her father, Jamie Spears, has complete control over her life.

Jamie was named the sole conservator for Britney’s estate in in 2008. He is now co-conservator and stepped down from overseeing Spears’ personal and medical decisions in 2019 due to health issues, CBS News reported.

Since then, Jodi Montgomery, a licensed care manager, has acted as a temporary conservator of Britney's personal care.

In a recording obtained by NPR of Spears speaking to a judge in Wednesday’s court hearing, Spears gave examples of other incidents in which she felt she was being abused. For example, she claimed when she no longer wanted to do additional shows in Las Vegas, she said she assumed there would be consequences and she said when she saw her therapist days later, he claimed he heard she was being uncooperative and changed her medication regimen.

Confidential records show that Spears has been trying to fight her conservatorship for years, according to a New York Times article published this week.

"She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her," a court investigator wrote in a 2016 report, according to the paper. Spears reportedly added that the system has had “too much” control.

This all comes as a national movement dubbed #FreeBritney has criticized the star's conservatorship on social media and called for the star's freedom.

In response to his daughter's testimony Wednesday, Jamie Spears' lawyers told the court, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter very much."

In a statement to Inside Edition Digital, an attorney representing Spears' conservator, Jodi Montgomery, said her client "has a duty and obligation to uphold Ms. Spears’ medical and other privacy rights."

"This prevents us from engaging with the media and answering questions about Ms. Spears’ conservatorship. We look forward to addressing all of Ms. Spears’ concerns and setting forth her medical team’s perspective on them in a Care Plan that we will file with the Court conditionally under seal pending a Motion to Seal."

