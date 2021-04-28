One Britney Spears fan took her love for the singer to a whole other level. During a “Free Britney” protest rally in California, Jennifer Preston decided to shave her head. “Britney, if you see this, I love you. I support you, and you’re amazing. You’re an angel on earth,” Jennifer said, addressing the singer during the hair transformation.

According to Jennifer, Britney’s hair incident has been unfairly used against her. “This is a completely normal thing that she had done in 2007 that was made fun of and used for putting her into this conservatorship.”

A conservatorship has controlled Britney Spears’ career and finances since 2008. Fans believe this is unjust and have launched online and in-person protests to “free” the 39-year-old mother of two from the legal care of her father, Jamie Spears.

And now the singer is taking things into her own hands. According to her attorney Sam Ingham, Britney has requested a hearing to “address the court directly” on June 23rd. This will be the first time she has spoken in court regarding her conservatorship since 2019

And for Jennifer and her newly buzzed ‘do, she’s bringing attention to the “free Britney” cause. And, of course, her hair will eventually grow back.

Related Stories