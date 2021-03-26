In the ongoing legal battle over Britney Spears' conservatorship, Spears is moving closer to making Jodi Montgomery her permanent conservator, according to a published report.

Spears' lawyer, Samuel Ingham, has requested the judge to remove her father, Jamie Spears, who has been the conservator of both her person and her $60 million estate since 2008, and permanently replace him with Montgomery. In 2019, Jamie Spears became the sole conservator of his daughter's estate following attorney Andrew Wallet's resignation, CNN reported.

The request came in the form of a petition Ingham filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday.

In 2019, Spears' father stepped down in his role as permanent conservator due to “personal health reasons,” and in the interim Montgomery took his place.

Last summer, Spears filed court documents stating that she "strongly opposed" having her father return as sole conservator of her affairs and finances, and "strongly prefers" Montgomery to "continue in that role as [she] has done for nearly a year,” People reported.

Ingham first filed to officially remove Jamie Spears as conservator last August. In November, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny appointed Bessemer Trust Company, a wealth management and investment advisory firm based in California, and Britney’s father as co-conservators of her her estate.

In February, the judge ruled that the trust company along with Britney’s father will continue to act as co-conservators to her estate, and rejected objections from Jamie Spears' legal team over how the co-conservatorship would be delegated, according to a report.

Last month, in a previously reported story by CNN, Jamie Spears said through his attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen that he wishes the conservatorship could come to an end.”

"[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship," Thoreen said. "Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it.”

A New York Times documentary called “Framing Britney Spears,” released last month, heightened interest in the singer's court-ordered conservatorship and calls for her father to step aside as co-conservator. Celebrities and supporters have advocated for Spears on social media with the hashtag #FreeBritney, the news outlet reported.

According to court documents obtained by CNN in December, Ingham said Britney would not perform again as long as her father remained in control of her fortune. Britney. who hasn’t publicly commented on the ongoing legal battle on her conservatorship, did make a comment regarding all the speculation swirling around her comeback.

On February 9, she told fans on Instagram “I’ll always love being on stage. But I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ..... I love simply enjoying the basics of everyday life !!!" She ended her post by saying, “Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens."

The next court hearing regarding the conservatorship is scheduled for April 27.

