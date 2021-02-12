Britney Spears's Father Denied Request to Reclaim Full Control of Her Estate, Will Remain Co-Conservator

For the first time since the release of The New York Times documentary, “Framing Britney Spears,” Justin Timberlake has spoken out in response to recent backlash for the role some say he played in the media’s portrayal of Britney. The pair dated as teens for several years during what was reportedly the peak of both of their careers.
“I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond,” Timberlake wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram Friday. “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.”
“I understand that I fell short in these moments in many others and benefitted from a system that condones misogyny and racism," he wrote in the apology, which was also addressed to Janet Jackson.
Timberlake admitted to not being “perfect in navigating” the situation and said his apology, although it does not “absolve the past” is the “first step”.
He did not specifically cite any specific examples of his actions.
