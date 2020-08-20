Britney Spears' Conservatorship Remains Unchanged Despite Her Efforts to Oust Dad: Reports

Britney Spears' father will remain in charge of her finances, despite the pop star's attempt to remove him as conservator of her estate, according to reports.

Jamie Spears, who has been in charge of her conservatorship since 2008, will remain so until February 2021, "Entertainment Tonight" reported, citing court documents.

At a Wednesday court hearing in Los Angeles, Judge Brenda Penny granted a motion to seal a hearing and transcripts in Britney's conservatorship case.

Fans fans held a #FreeBritney protest outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse during the hearing, which was closed to the public. The American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday it would offer aid to the celebrity.

"If Britney Spears wants to regain her civil liberties and get out of her conservatorship, we are here to help her," the ACLU tweeted.

Earlier in the week, the 38-year-old singer had asked for her care manager to permanently replace her father as conservator.

Spears asked that Jodi Montgomery continue to be her conservator. Montgomery was temporarily appointed to that role while Jamie Spears dealt with health issues, ET reported.

Spears' father took over her affairs in 2008 under a 12-year conservatorship after she was hospitalized for psychiatric treatment. She recovered, but pulled out of a Las Vegas concert residency and entered a mental rehabilitation facility.

Spears has not performed publicly since 2018.

