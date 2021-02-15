Britney Spears’ Former Manager Calls for Pop Star’s Independence: ‘She's Not a Child'

The new documentary, “Framing Britney Spears,” has put a very bright light on the pop star’s past troubles. Now Spears’ former manager is speaking out in an exclusive interview with Inside Edition.

Kim Kaiman believes Britney’s dad, Jaime Spears, should not be in charge of her conservatorship.

“It doesn’t make sense. She’s not a child. She’s a 39-year-old woman,” Kaiman told Inside Edition. “The conservatorship, I think the whole thing was just really kind of disgusting. I don’t understand how Jamie Spears, of all people, was put in charge of her finances. This was a man who was never around.”

Spears suffered a public breakdown in 2007, shaving her head and attacking a photographer’s vehicle with an umbrella. The following year, she was placed on lockdown for a mental evaluation.

Kaiman is adamant that Spears is mentally fit.

“When she had this breakdown, it was when Kevin Federline, her ex-husband, forbade her from seeing her two children. Wouldn’t you have a breakdown?” Kaiman said.

She says Spears’ 4-year Las Vegas residency proves she's got it together.

Spears is currently fighting her father in court to have him removed from being in control of her finances. Spears’ lawyer has told a judge that she is refusing to perform until her father is no longer in charge of her career.

On Valentine's Day, Spears looked happy and healthy while on a hike with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

“Happy chocolate day, lioness,” he gushed on Instagram.

Kaiman says when Spears decides to perform again, it will be with a vengeance. “She's going to just come back like an explosion, and it’s going to be fantastic to watch,” Kaiman said.

A second documentary about the pop star is in the works. It will air on Netflix.

RELATED STORIES

Britney Spears's Father Denied Request to Reclaim Full Control of Her Estate, Will Remain Co-Conservator

Britney Spears Is 'Afraid of Her Father,' Continues Legal Fight to Oust Dad as Conservator

Britney Spears Promises She's OK in New Post After Claims She Was Forced Into Mental Health Facility