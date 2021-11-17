Britney Spears is a free woman and is addressing the end of her 13-year conservatorship in a new video on Instagram, in which she says she is “not here to be a victim.”

The conservatorship that had controlled the pop star’s life for over a decade was legally terminated earlier this month.

Spears, 39, added in her video that “I lived with victims my whole life as a child, that’s why I got out of my house.”

In the one-minute-and-59-second clip, the “Baby One More Time” singer said she is "just grateful honestly for each day" and enjoys the little things like "being able to have the keys to my car, being able to be independent and feel like a woman and owning a ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, [and] being able to buy candles."

There was much to unpack in the short but explosive clip, where she spoke directly to the camera standing and gesticulating as she made her points.

The “If U Seek Amy” singer thanked all of her fans who supported the chorus of the #FreeBritney movement saying, “Because of you I honestly think you guys saved my life, in a way --100 %.”

"You guys rock,” she said. "My voice was muted and threatened for so long and I wasn't able to speak up or say anything and because of you guys and the awareness of kind of knowing what was going on, and delivering that news to the public for so long, you gave awareness to all of them.

Spears now says she wants to pay it forward and advocate for those with “real disabilities and real illnesses.”

“I’m a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people,” she said. “So hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system."

On November 12, 2021, Judge Judge Brenda Penny sided with Spears' attorney and court-appointed administrators who have publicly supported dissolving the conservatorship in an Los Angeles court.

Previously, Spears had testified via telephone, criticizing her father's control of the conservatorship and saying he was abusive and forced her to receive medical treatment and to perform when she was sick.

Her father has denied all of those claims and said he was trying only to protect her. He was removed from the conservatorship in September.

